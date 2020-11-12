You have permission to edit this article.
OU women's gymnastics: Sooners sign 4 from 2021 recruiting class

K.J. Kindler

Coach K.J. Kindler watches a video of senior Bre Shower performing on floor routine during the Sooners meet against Michigan March 6.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

The Sooners signed four gymnasts from their 2021 recruiting class on Thursday.

OU adds Jordan Bowers, Danae Fletcher, Moorea Linker and Danielle Sievers to an already star-studded squad that has won three national championships in their last four chances and would have had a shot at a fourth had the COVID-19 pandemic not canceled winter sports’ championships.

Jordan Bowers

Bowers joins an incredible group of gymnasts who went from the national team to OU -- most notably Sooner great Maggie Nichols, as well as current Sooner gymnasts Olivia Trautman,Ragan Smith and Audrey Davis. She comes to Norman from Lincoln, Nebraska, where she is training at Triniti Gymnastics. Some of her most notable accomplishments include winning five medals at the Pan-Am games and three gold medals at the Pacific Rim Championships.

Danae Fletcher

Fletcher hails from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and currently trains with MG Elite. She will be joining the team early in 2021. Fletcher excels on the floor and bars, as well as all around, and has won multiple state level and Junior Olympic awards for those exercises.

Moorea Linker 

Linker comes to Norman from Tampa, Florida. Her best exercise may be the floor, where she has a double twisting double back and double twisting Yurchenko. Those allowed her to claim back-to-back Junior Olympic floor titles, as well as medals on the vault and beam.

Danielle Sievers 

Sievers heads south to Oklahoma from her home state of South Dakota, where she trains at the All-American Gymnastics Academy. Like Linker, Sievers has won Junior Olympic floor titles. Sievers has also won numerous awards at the state and regional levels for every exercise.

