OU women's gymnastics: Sooners sign 4 from 2021 recruiting class

The Sooners signed four gymnasts from their 2021 recruiting class on Thursday.
OU adds Jordan Bowers, Danae Fletcher, Moorea Linker and Danielle Sievers to an already star-studded squad that has won three national championships in their last four chances and would have had a shot at a fourth had the COVID-19 pandemic not canceled winter sports’ championships.
Jordan Bowers
Bowers joins an incredible group of gymnasts who went from the national team to OU -- most notably Sooner great Maggie Nichols, as well as current Sooner gymnasts Olivia Trautman,Ragan Smith and Audrey Davis. She comes to Norman from Lincoln, Nebraska, where she is training at Triniti Gymnastics. Some of her most notable accomplishments include winning five medals at the Pan-Am games and three gold medals at the Pacific Rim Championships.
A former national team member, our first signee joins an 𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙚 group of former junior and senior national team members who have worn the Crimson and Cream.Sooner Nation, please welcome 𝐉𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐧 𝐁𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐬! pic.twitter.com/BfauzUQ5Pm— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) November 12, 2020
Danae Fletcher
Fletcher hails from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and currently trains with MG Elite. She will be joining the team early in 2021. Fletcher excels on the floor and bars, as well as all around, and has won multiple state level and Junior Olympic awards for those exercises.
A 𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗼𝗻 on floor, our next signee and her inextinguishable spirit will be joining us early for the 2021 season. From Philadelphia, we're so excited to welcome 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐞 𝐅𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫 to Norman! pic.twitter.com/GnSLIGS0SE— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) November 12, 2020
Moorea Linker
Linker comes to Norman from Tampa, Florida. Her best exercise may be the floor, where she has a double twisting double back and double twisting Yurchenko. Those allowed her to claim back-to-back Junior Olympic floor titles, as well as medals on the vault and beam.
Did you know our next signee has a double double on floor 𝙖𝙣𝙙 a double twisting Yurchenko? The epitome of competitive, we cannot wait to have 𝐌𝐨𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐚 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐫 on our squad! pic.twitter.com/SEGx7FUJn1— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) November 12, 2020
Danielle Sievers
Sievers heads south to Oklahoma from her home state of South Dakota, where she trains at the All-American Gymnastics Academy. Like Linker, Sievers has won Junior Olympic floor titles. Sievers has also won numerous awards at the state and regional levels for every exercise.
A 𝙩𝙝𝙧𝙚𝙚-𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚 national champion on floor, our newest addition has incredible power and dancing that will captivate anyone.From South Dakota, let's welcome 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 to the Crimson and Cream! pic.twitter.com/FfGgp4liUE— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) November 12, 2020
