OU women's gymnastics: Sooners land No. 2 seed in Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
K.J. Kindler and Carly Woodard

Head coach K.J. Kindler talks to senior Carly Woodard during the senior night season finale meet against No. 11 BYU on March 5.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma will travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for its 2021 NCAA Regional, the NCAA announced Monday.

The Sooners earned the No. 2 overall seed in the bracket. They will compete against No. 15 Auburn, No. 23 Missouri and the winner of Eastern Michigan and Maryland contest for the right to compete in the regional final.

The four teams will face off April 2 before the regional final between the top two on April 3. The regional champion will move on to the NCAA semifinals o April 16 on ESPN2.

OU will compete in the semifinals against the winner of the other half of the Tuscaloosa regional, featuring No. 7 Alabama, No. 10 Arkansas, No. 19 Iowa and No. 20 Iowa State.

