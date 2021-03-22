OU women's gymnastics: Sooners land No. 2 seed in Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional

No. 1 Oklahoma will travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for its 2021 NCAA Regional, the NCAA announced Monday.
The Crimson and Cream is headed for the Crimson Tide!We're the top seed in the Tuscaloosa Regional and will face Auburn, Missouri and the winner of Eastern Michigan/Maryland in the second round! pic.twitter.com/GS471WY8wd— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) March 22, 2021
The Sooners earned the No. 2 overall seed in the bracket. They will compete against No. 15 Auburn, No. 23 Missouri and the winner of Eastern Michigan and Maryland contest for the right to compete in the regional final.
The four teams will face off April 2 before the regional final between the top two on April 3. The regional champion will move on to the NCAA semifinals o April 16 on ESPN2.
OU will compete in the semifinals against the winner of the other half of the Tuscaloosa regional, featuring No. 7 Alabama, No. 10 Arkansas, No. 19 Iowa and No. 20 Iowa State.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.