OU women's gymnastics: No. 2 Sooners defeat No. 11 BYU, 197.800-196.900, on senior night

No. 2 Oklahoma defeated No. 11 Brigham Young University, 197.800-196.900, in its final regular season meet in Norman in 2021.
𝗦𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗼𝗿 𝗡𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗪! pic.twitter.com/yISxn5wgbM— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) March 6, 2021
OU started its senior night with a solid performance on vault. Led by senior Anastasia Webb, who scored a 9.9, to claim the event title, OU put up a 49.375 on vault. The rotation included a surprise return to the lineup from junior Olivia Trautman and three 9.875’s.
Another senior led Oklahoma on bars. Karrie Thomas tied her season high with a 9.9 and tied for the event title with sophomore Ragan Smith, who had her score raised after she competed. That, combined with a 9.875 from freshman Audrey Davis, earned the Sooners a 49.325 on bars.
The seniors continued to steal the show in their final competition in Norman on beam. Webb starred with her third career perfect 10, and her second career perfect 10 on beam.
Senior Evy Schoepfer put up a career high 9.95 and senior Carly Woodard returned to the lineup for the first time since Jan. 10 against Arizona State. She picked up right where she left off with a 9.875 despite breaking her foot in between performances. In addition, Davis added a 9.925 to give Oklahoma a 49.625 on beam.
The parade of career highs continued as OU moved to floor. Schoepfer added her second career high of the night with a 9.925 and freshman Bell Johnson matched her. Three seniors — Webb, Jordan Draper and Thomas, who made her debut on floor as a Sooner — all scored 9.875. Webb took the all-around title with a 39.500.
Oklahoma returns to action at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 7, exactly one year after its last meet of the COVID-19-halted 2020 season, at Texas Woman’s University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.