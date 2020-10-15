OU women's basketball: Sooner guard Ana Llanusa to miss 2020-21 season with injury

OU senior guard Ana Llanusa announced via Twitter on Thursday that she will miss the 2020-21 season due to an undisclosed injury.
🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/mHlT5N6FLZ— BEYONCÈANA 🇨🇺 (@ana_llanusa) October 15, 2020
“It is with great disappointment that I have to announce I will miss the 2020-21 season due to an injury requiring surgery,” Llanusa said in a statement. “I ask the Sooner Nation for their prayers for a successful surgery and recovery. I look forward to returning to play next season and thank the Sooner Nation for their love and support during this difficult time. ... I’ll be having surgery tomorrow so all prayers are appreciated.”
Previously, Llanusa was limited to 20 games as a sophomore due to a foot injury and only saw action in 23 games as a junior because of a back injury after playing in 30 games as a freshman.
To date, Llanusa has shot 38 percent from the floor and averaged 15 points per game for the Sooners while tallying 1,096 career points, 293 rebounds and 99 assists.
