OU women's gymnastics: Sooners top Denver, Alabama, Georgia in Metroplex Challenge

No. 1 Oklahoma's (9-0) trip to Fort Worth, Texas was capped by victory on Saturday night, as the Sooners won the annual Metroplex Challenge quad meet with a total of 197.525.
No. 4 Denver (6-1-1) and No. 5 Alabama (1-3-1) tied for second place in the contest with marks of 196.575 and No. 18 Georgia (4-4) finished fourth with 196.300.
Competing inside Convention Center Arena, the site of OU's national championship victory in 2019, the Sooners got off to a flying start on vault.
Senior Maggie Nichols earned a score of 9.975 in the event, while junior Anastasia Webb pitched in a career high of 9.95. Oklahoma owned the lead with a sum of 49.475 at the end of the first rotation.
Senior Jade Degouveia would lead OU on bars with a score of 9.925, and Nichols and Webb both added 9.9s, pushing Oklahoma's first-place total to 98.950.
Two more 9.9s from Webb and Nichols would propel the Sooners on beam, as Oklahoma maintained its dominance with a mark of 148.175 through three rotations.
Another 9.9 from Webb and the same score from freshman Vanessa Deniz in place of Nichols on floor would put the finishing touches on Oklahoma's victory.
Webb would tie Denver's Maddie Karr for the all-around title with a personal score of 39.650, as her performance carried OU on a night where she was the only Sooner to compete on all four events.
OU will return home for its next meet to face No. 13 Iowa State at 6:45 p.m. CT on Friday, Jan. 31 at the Lloyd Noble Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.