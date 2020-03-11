You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU women's gymnastics: NCAA closes off 2020 Women's Gymnastics Championships due to coronavirus

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
K.J. Kindler and Maggie Nichols

Head coach K.J. Kindler talks to senior Maggie Nichols during the meet against Iowa State University on Jan. 31.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The 2020 National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships on April 18-19 at Dickies Arena in Forth Worth, Texas will be closed to the public due to Coronavirus related concerns, according to an announcement from the NCAA on Wednesday.

The organization also announced that money from ticket sales for the event will automatically be refunded to fans.

Sooner senior gymnast Maggie Nichols responded to the decision on Twitter, calling the situation "truly heartbreaking."

The women's gymnastics championship is one of multiple events the organization has limited access for fans. The coming men's and women's basketball tournaments, as well as the wrestling and ice hockey championships will be played with minimal attendance.

While the status of their competition this coming Saturday against No. 10 Minnesota in Minneapolis is also somewhat clouded, the Sooners will hope to have as many fans as possible in the stands as they attempt to finish the regular season on a high note at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments