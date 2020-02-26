OU women's basketball: Sooners fall to Kansas in Norman

Kansas (14-12, 3-12 Big 12) defeated OU (12-15, 5-10), 83-80, on Wednesday night in Norman.
The difference in the game undoubtedly came on the glass. The Jayhawks out-rebounded the Sooners 44-28.
Sophomore guard Madi Williams led the way for the Sooners with 23 points and six rebounds on 9-12 shooting.
Both teams spent much of the first period feeling each other out, as neither squad managed to build much of an advantage. OU led 21-19 after one quarter.
The second period was a bit more back-and-forth. OU led by as many as six, but the Jayhawks battled back to take a 42-40 lead into the break.
The teams spent the remaining 20 minutes trading blows. At times OU jumped ahead thanks to fast-paced scoring. At others, Kansas led due to hot shooting.
With under 30 seconds remaining, the Sooners trailed by three. Coming down the court, they looked to feed Williams down low, but the pass was intercepted by Kansas junior forward Tina Stephens.
Williams fouled Stephens, who made one free throw and put the game away.
The Sooners will be back in action at 7 p.m. Saturday when they go on the road to face Texas.
