OU women's basketball: Sooners beat Abilene Christian, 78-65, behind Taylor Robertson's lights-out performance

Taylor Robertson

Freshman guard Taylor Robertson moves down the court in the game against TCU Mar. 2.

Oklahoma (4-2) clinched a 78-65 home victory against Abilene Christian (4-1) Tuesday night.

Thanks to Taylor Robertson’s lights-out performance, the Sooners were able to hold a substantial lead for the majority of play.

Going 7-14 from the field with most of her points coming from threes, Robertson once again proved her ability to help Oklahoma’s offense shine from behind the arc. She finished the game with 21 points.

Other stars of the game included Madi Williams, who secured 11 rebounds that helped the Sooners on second-chance opportunities. Additionally, Williams joined in the scoring action with 17 points.

In their win, the Sooners also relied heavily upon freshman guard Gabby Gregory. Coming off the bench, Gregory scored 18 points, shooting 5-6 in the game.

Oklahoma will play Wichita State (3-2) Saturday, Nov. 30 on the road. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. CT.

