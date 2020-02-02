OU women's basketball: Sherri Coale secures 500th win after Sooners beat Kansas, 94-82

With the Sooners' 94-82 win at Kansas Sunday afternoon, OU coach Sherri Coale secured her 500th career victory at the helm of the program.
On November 22, 1996, the Oklahoma Sooners opened the 1996-97 season with a 62-50 victory over Oral Roberts University. This game marked the very first career win for the then-new coach.
Coale accepted the job after coaching for six years at Norman High. She inherited a program that was in turmoil: the Sooners had made the NCAA tournament one time in the previous decade.
Over 23 years later, she hit 500.
With the victory, Coale moves her all-time record to 500-274 (.646) and joins 72 coaches who have won 500 games in Division I Women's basketball.
Only 33 of those are currently active, and only 15 achieved the mark while coaching at a single school for their full career, as Coale has.
Her illustrious career in Norman has included 19 NCAA Tournament appearances, nine sweet sixteens, three final fours, and one appearance in the NCAA Final.
Coale, now in her 24th season, has won six Big 12 regular season titles and four Big 12 postseason titles. She has won Big 12 Coach of the Year four times.
She has coached 14 WNBA draft picks (six first-rounders), 13 All-Americans, seven Big 12 Freshmen of the Year, and six Big 12 Players of the Year, and was inducted into the Women's College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.
With this milestone, Coale continues to forever cement her already legendary career in Norman.
