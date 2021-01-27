OU softball: Jocelyn Alo, Nicole Mendes, Giselle Juarez named to 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Watch List

OU softball seniors Jocelyn Alo, Nicole Mendes, and Giselle “G” Juarez were named to the 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Watch List on Wednesday.
Three #Sooners named to 2021 @USASoftball Collegiate 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫 Watch List.#ChampionshipMindset » https://t.co/4MtCtOZpPd pic.twitter.com/rCmNESVeIC— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) January 27, 2021
This recognition marks Mendes’ first appearance on the watch list, while Juarez and Alo are receiving the honor for the third consecutive year. The Sooners are tied for fourth nationally with three representatives on the watch list, with only UCLA, Washington, and Alabama having more.
Mendes, Alo, and Juarez all bring great experience and leadership to OU’s 2021 team. Mendes returns to Oklahoma for her 5th season and has a decorated career. She is a two-time WCWS All-Tournament Team member and is the only current Sooner that played on OU’s last national championship team. She only played in six games of the 2020 season following knee surgery in 2019.
Juarez is a two-time NFCA first-team All American and returns for her 5th year in 2021. She will look to further cement her place in the Sooners’ pitching record books, currently holding top-10 spots in OU career history in strikeouts per seven innings pitched (10.11), ERA (1.45), and opponent batting average (.150).
Alo is a 2018 NFCA first-team All American and a 2019 second-team selection. She will provide a big bat for the Sooners in 2021, and looks to cement a spot in the Sooner record books as well. Alo ranks in the OU career top-10 in categories including home runs (54), batting average (.404), and walks drawn (91).
Oklahoma will open the 2021 season in February with its schedule yet to be announced.
