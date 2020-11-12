You have permission to edit this article.
OU soccer: Sooners sign 9 from 2021 class on National Signing Day

Mark Carr

Head coach Mark Carr during the game against Texas Tech on Oct. 2.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The Sooners announced nine new signees from the 2021 class on National Signing Day on Wednesday.

The class features six prospects from around the United States, two from Canada, and one from Norway.

Keera Melenhorst

Melenhorst is an attacking center midfielder from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, and plays club soccer in the Canadian National Regional Excel Program.

Sheridan Michel

Michel is a defender who is also from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada and has played club soccer with four different programs — Bill Crother SS, Ontario REX, the Canadian National Regional Excel Program, and the U17 Canadian National Team.

Anna Perry

Perry is an Oklahoma native coming out of Broken Arrow High School in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. She is a defender and plays club soccer for the Oklahoma Energy FC Girls Academy.

Madison McMahand

McMahand is a midfielder who hails from Round Rock, Texas, where she attends Round Rock High School. She plays club soccer for Lonestar Soccer Club Girls Academy.

Bailey Wesco

Wesco is a forward who joins the Sooners from Midlothian, Texas, where she attends Midlothian High School. She plays club soccer for Dallas Texans ENCL.

Ella Pappas

Pappas is another Oklahoma native who is from Deer Creek and plays forward. She attends Deer Creek High School and plays club soccer for the Oklahoma Energy FC Girls Academy.

Olivia Rowe

Rowe is a goalkeeper from Ramsey, Minnesota, who attends Anoka High School. She plays club soccer for the Minnesota Thunder Academy ENCL.

Une Hebnes Georgsen 

Georgsen is another goalkeeper who is from Stavanger, Norway. She attends Wang Toppidrett Stavanger High School and plays club soccer for two different programs, Viking FC and the U19 Norwegian National Team.

Anniston Flake

Flake is a forward from Frisco, Texas, who attends Frisco High School. She plays club soccer for Solar Soccer Club ENCL.

