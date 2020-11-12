OU soccer: Sooners sign 9 from 2021 class on National Signing Day

The Sooners announced nine new signees from the 2021 class on National Signing Day on Wednesday.
What a day @OU_WSoccer with our 2021 signings. @sheridan_M12 @WescoBailey @annaperry2021 @ellapappasyaho1 @keerasoccer10 @AnnistonFlake @MadiMcmahand Une Georsgen, Olivia Rowe- the future is bright and the work now begins🔥🔥🔥— Mark Carr (@MCarrSoccer) November 12, 2020
The class features six prospects from around the United States, two from Canada, and one from Norway.
Keera Melenhorst
Melenhorst is an attacking center midfielder from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, and plays club soccer in the Canadian National Regional Excel Program.
The NLIs are starting to roll in! ✍An attacking center midfielder with 🇨🇦 youth national team experience, welcome to Norman, @keerasoccer10! #FuelTheFire pic.twitter.com/8Lasdl9GTK— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) November 11, 2020
Sheridan Michel
Michel is a defender who is also from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada and has played club soccer with four different programs — Bill Crother SS, Ontario REX, the Canadian National Regional Excel Program, and the U17 Canadian National Team.
Another athletic signee from up North with 🇨🇦 youth national team experience, welcome to Norman @sheridan_M12! #FuelTheFire pic.twitter.com/mDsgAVwvBN— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) November 11, 2020
Anna Perry
Perry is an Oklahoma native coming out of Broken Arrow High School in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. She is a defender and plays club soccer for the Oklahoma Energy FC Girls Academy.
A homegrown talent out of the Tulsa area, welcome to Norman @annaperry2021! #FuelTheFire pic.twitter.com/0IYXr8CUZN— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) November 11, 2020
Madison McMahand
McMahand is a midfielder who hails from Round Rock, Texas, where she attends Round Rock High School. She plays club soccer for Lonestar Soccer Club Girls Academy.
She's got that #OUDNA. Joining us from Round Rock, Texas, and Lonestar SC is @madimcmahand!Welcome to Norman, Madison! ☝️#FuelTheFire pic.twitter.com/UIOGGGHYpy— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) November 11, 2020
Bailey Wesco
Wesco is a forward who joins the Sooners from Midlothian, Texas, where she attends Midlothian High School. She plays club soccer for Dallas Texans ENCL.
A talented forward out of the Dallas area and the Dallas Texans ECNL, welcome to Norman, @BaileyWesco! ☝️#FuelTheFire pic.twitter.com/m58rFaqgRQ— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) November 11, 2020
Ella Pappas
Pappas is another Oklahoma native who is from Deer Creek and plays forward. She attends Deer Creek High School and plays club soccer for the Oklahoma Energy FC Girls Academy.
Sooner born. Sooner bred. Another Oklahoma product, welcome home @ellapappasyaho1! #FuelTheFire pic.twitter.com/LqKbN9KMwQ— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) November 11, 2020
Olivia Rowe
Rowe is a goalkeeper from Ramsey, Minnesota, who attends Anoka High School. She plays club soccer for the Minnesota Thunder Academy ENCL.
A goalkeeper making her way to the #Sooners from the Midwest. Welcome to Norman, Olivia! ☝️#FuelTheFire pic.twitter.com/ar0fKnnYy6— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) November 11, 2020
Une Hebnes Georgsen
Georgsen is another goalkeeper who is from Stavanger, Norway. She attends Wang Toppidrett Stavanger High School and plays club soccer for two different programs, Viking FC and the U19 Norwegian National Team.
A GK joining the #Sooners all the way from Norway, where she brings 🇳🇴 youth national team experience. Welcome to Norman, Une! #FuelTheFire pic.twitter.com/AMbznb0PNS— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) November 11, 2020
Anniston Flake
Flake is a forward from Frisco, Texas, who attends Frisco High School. She plays club soccer for Solar Soccer Club ENCL.
Another Sooner coming north of the Red River, she's from Frisco and plays for Solar Soccer Club. Welcome to Norman, @annistonflake! ☝️#FuelTheFire pic.twitter.com/4K4JGh317S— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) November 11, 2020
