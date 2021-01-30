OU men's gymnastics: No. 1 Sooners top No. 8 Army, 413.400-375.100, in 1st virtual meet

No. 1 Oklahoma defeated No. 8 Army, 413.400-375.100, in a virtual meet on Saturday. The Sooners competed in Norman while the Black Knights performed their routines in West Point, New York.
It was another dominant display for the top-ranked team in the nation. OU won every team and individual event title, marking the second consecutive week the Sooners have done so.
Oklahoma rotated in Olympic order and started the day on the floor where OU combined to score 71.300. Senior Gage Dyer continued to be a force for the Sooners as he won the event title with his score of 14.950. This was a season-high for Dyer and the highest score put up by anyone in the NCAA this season.
Pommel horse came next for the Sooners in rotation two. Freshman Zack Nunez, for a second consecutive week, put on a stellar performance putting up a career-best 14.000 to win the event. Oklahoma combined to score 67.850, its season-best on pommel horse.
Next, on still rings, the Sooners put up 67.100. Junior Vitaliy Guimaraes starred at the event as his 13.800 took home the event title.
Oklahoma put up its second 70-plus score of the evening on the vault with a score 72.350. In the fourth rotation, Dyer put up a score of 14.750 while performing one of the hardest vaults in the country, a triple-twisting full. This was good enough for Dyer's second event title of the meet.
In the fifth rotation, senior Matt Wenske led the Sooners with a season-best 14.200. Wenske’s score won home the event title.
In the evening’s sixth and final rotation, the Sooners tallied 66.750 led by Guimaraes. The junior put up an event-winning score of 13.750 and took home his second event title of the meet.
Guimaraes was the standout performer of the evening, winning two event titles and also taking home the all-around title with a 82.900. Junior Spencer Goodell finished right behind him in the all-around putting up 81.200.
The Sooners now take a break from NCAA competition for the month of February before returning to competition on March 6, where they’re scheduled to face William & Mary.
