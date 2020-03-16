You are the owner of this article.
OU men’s gymnastics: Seniors release statement after season is canceled due to coronavirus

Grant Kell

Redshirt senior Grant Kell during the meet against Iowa on Feb. 8.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Oklahoma’s 2020 senior class has released a statement following the cancellation of their final season in NCAA gymnastics.

Seniors Collyn Kellogg, Randy Scharnhorst, Tanner Justus and Grant Kell won the 2017 and 2018 NCAA Championships, and were runner-ups for the 2019 NCAA Championship.

Due to injuries from sophomore Vitaliy Guimaraes, freshman Jack Freeman and Matt Wenske, the Sooners were never able to compete at full strength in 2020. Oklahoma ended this season ranked No. 2, with a record of 8-2.

“The unfortunate news of our season coming to a close has been a heart-wrenching experience for our entire program. Nobody could have predicted this season or the difficult way our careers would come to an end,” the statement read. “However, during this challenging time, we choose to remember all of the positive experiences and achievements we’ve shared. From national championships to the third-longest winning streak in NCAA history, our journey has been nothing short of incredible.”

“The class of 2020 will forever be grateful. Boomer Sooner.”

