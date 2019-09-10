You are the owner of this article.
OU football: UCLA giving away free tickets to Bruins fans for game against Oklahoma

  • Updated
Chip Kelly

UCLA head coach Chip Kelly during the game against UCLA Sept. 8.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

UCLA is trying everything to get fans in the stands Saturday. 

According to a tweet, the Bruins are offering four free tickets to fans that attended UCLA's season opener against San Diego State last week. 

UCLA's attendance against San Diego State was dismal, with a reported 36,000 at the Rose Bowl. 

With No. 5 Oklahoma coming to town, Saturday's attendance may have more crimson and cream the powdered blue and gold. 

The Sooners will take on UCLA Saturday at 7 p.m. CT.  

