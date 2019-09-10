OU football: UCLA giving away free tickets to Bruins fans for game against Oklahoma

UCLA is trying everything to get fans in the stands Saturday.
According to a tweet, the Bruins are offering four free tickets to fans that attended UCLA's season opener against San Diego State last week.
UCLA (0-2) is apparently giving 4 free tickets for the upcoming game vs Oklahoma to Bruins ticket holders that attended the UCLA loss to San Diego State (via @equitybruin) pic.twitter.com/5I9fwnw4WB— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 10, 2019
UCLA's attendance against San Diego State was dismal, with a reported 36,000 at the Rose Bowl.
Now taking guesses for today's attendance. 10 minutes until kickoff pic.twitter.com/JAuDaIUk8Q— Thuc Nhi Nguyen (@thucnhi21) September 7, 2019
With No. 5 Oklahoma coming to town, Saturday's attendance may have more crimson and cream the powdered blue and gold.
The Sooners will take on UCLA Saturday at 7 p.m. CT.
