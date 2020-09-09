You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners release 2020 depth chart — cornerback Jaden Davis, defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey named starters

Oklahoma released its roster for the 2020 season Wednesday, showcasing a new look with old and new faces.

After the departures of running backs Trey Sermon (transferred to Ohio State) and Kennedy Brooks (opted out), junior T.J. Pledger took the starting spot for this season. Behind him is redshirt freshman Marcus Major and senior Rhamondre Stevenson.

Sophomore cornerback Jaden Davis was named a starter over redshirt junior Tre Norwood, who missed 2019 due to an ACL injury. Davis played a limited amount of snaps in 2019 under Parnell Motley and senior Tre Brown, but showcased potential of one day being a key contributor.

Among the freshmen looking to get playing time are Anton Harrison, who is listed to start at left tackle over redshirt freshman Stacey Wilkins, and wide receiver Marvin Mims, who will play under starter redshirt junior Charleston Rambo.

Harrison was a four-star recruit out of Washington D.C. and was ranked the 18th best offensive lineman in the country on Rivals. Mims, a former three-star recruit, flipped his commitment from Stanford to the Sooners. Mims is listed as the Sooners' starting punt returner, previously held by now Dallas Cowboy CeeDee Lamb.

JUCO transfer Perrion Winfrey, a highly touted defensive lineman, won the starting job at nose guard, formerly held by now Dallas Cowboy Neville Gallimore.

