OU football: Sooner wide receiver Jadon Haselwood not warming up ahead of Bedlam

Sophomore wide receiver Jadon Haselwood is absent from warmups ahead of No. 18 Oklahoma’s game against No. 14 Oklahoma State.
Haselwood played in 13 games for the Sooners in the 2019 season, making 19 receptions for 272 yards and a touchdown in the process. In just one game this season, he has one catch for 33 yards. Haselwood missed the Sooners’ first six games of the season due to an ACL injury.
Kickoff for Bedlam is set for 6:30 p.m. on ABC.
Editor's note: This post was corrected at 6:23 p.m. to reflect Haselwood missed the Sooners' first six games due to injury, not suspension.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.