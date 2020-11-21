You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooner wide receiver Jadon Haselwood not warming up ahead of Bedlam

Jadon Haselwood

Sophomore wide receiver Jadon Haselwood after the game against Kansas on Nov. 7.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Sophomore wide receiver Jadon Haselwood is absent from warmups ahead of No. 18 Oklahoma’s game against No. 14 Oklahoma State.

Haselwood played in 13 games for the Sooners in the 2019 season, making 19 receptions for 272 yards and a touchdown in the process. In just one game this season, he has one catch for 33 yards. Haselwood missed the Sooners’ first six games of the season due to an ACL injury.

Kickoff for Bedlam is set for 6:30 p.m. on ABC.

Editor's note: This post was corrected at 6:23 p.m. to reflect Haselwood missed the Sooners' first six games due to injury, not suspension.  

