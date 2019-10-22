You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooner Schooner will not run rest of season after crash, expected to return by spring game

Carrying the Sooner Schooner

RUF/NEKS rush to pick up the Sooner Schooner after it crashed during the West Virginia game Oct. 19.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

After a crash during Oklahoma's game Saturday, the Sooner Schooner is expected to return in the future but not this season, senior associate athletic director Kenny Mossman told The Daily in a statement Tuesday.

"We will repair the damaged Schooner and its future use will be for static display," Mossman said in the statement. "It is possible that it will be back at a game this season, but it will not run. We also are in the process of having a new Schooner constructed. There is no timetable yet for when it will be ready. I would anticipate having it in time for the spring game."

During the second quarter of the Sooners' game against West Virginia, the wagon took too sharp of a turn, flipping on its side and throwing two of its passengers to the ground. No severe injuries occurred, and the ponies were also uninjured in the crash.

The Sooner Schooner is a long-standing tradition, running after every score by the Sooners. This the first time the Schooner has crashed since 1993, when it flipped on its side during a game against Colorado.

Oklahoma has only two home games remaining — Iowa State and TCU — that the Schooner would typically run in.

I joined The Daily in the fall of 2016 as a sophomore. I've covered the soccer team, both men's and women's basketball, as well as the football team for the past two years. I have been the sports editor since spring 2018.

