OU football: Ronnie Perkins, Rhamondre Stevenson, Trejan Bridges suspended for Peach Bowl, per report; Lincoln Riley provides no comment

Lincoln Riley

OU coach Lincoln Riley during the Big 12 Championship game on Dec. 7.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Sophomore defensive end Ronnie Perkins, junior running back Rhamondre Stevenson and freshman wide receiver Trejan Bridges will be suspended for the Peach Bowl, according to SoonerScoop.com

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley was asked several times Wednesday about the potential suspensions and had no comment.

"I’m aware of the report that's out there," Riley said. "Unfortunately at this time, I can't comment on it.”

Riley was later asked specifically if Stevenson will play in the game, to which he responded, "Kennedy Brooks will play."

If Perkins, Stevenson and Bridges miss the College Football Playoff semifinal, this would be a significant blow to No. 4 Oklahoma's chances against No. 1 LSU on Dec. 28. 

Perkins started in all 12 games this season for the Sooners, totaling 38 tackles, 13.5 for loss, and six sacks. Stevenson has played as the backup for most of the season for Oklahoma, carrying the ball 64 times for 515 yards and six touchdowns. Bridges has had limited time on the field, mostly playing special teams, but he has seven catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns. 

Oklahoma is set to take on LSU at 3 p.m. CT Dec. 28 in Atlanta in the Peach Bowl. 



