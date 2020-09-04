You have permission to edit this article.
OU football: Parnell Motley makes Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 53-man roster, per reports

Parnell Motley

Senior cornerback Parnell Motley before the Big 12 Championship game on Dec. 7.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooner cornerback Parnell Motley has made the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 53-man roster, per reports.

Motley started the season as an undrafted free agent, but after several impressive performances in Training Camp – most notably being a two interception outing against six-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady – the rookie finds himself on an official NFL roster to start the regular season. 

In his four seasons at OU, the 6-foot cornerback registered 176 tackles, six interceptions, 33 pass breakups (fifth in OU history) and 7.5 tackles for a loss. In his senior season alone, Motley garnered a first team All-Big 12 selection from the media and second team selection from the conferences’ coaches.

After missing out on a draft selection, he joins former teammates CeeDee Lamb, Kenneth Murray, Jalen Hurts and Neville Gallimore as Sooner rookies to make an NFL roster this fall.

