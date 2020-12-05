OU football: No. 11 Sooners defeat Baylor, 27-14; punch ticket to Big 12 championship game

No. 11 Oklahoma (7-2, 6-2 Big 12) clinched a spot in the 2020 Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship Game with an 27-14 win over Baylor (2-6) Saturday night in Norman.
Despite a slow start on offense and the absence of 14 contributors off the two-deep roster, the Sooners were able to outlast the Bears in a rematch of the 2019 conference title bout.
Redshirt sophomore kicker Gabe Brkic made a 20-yard field goal on Oklahoma’s opening possession of the contest, but neither team mustered any more offense through the first quarter.
In the second quarter, an interception by redshirt junior defensive back Tre Norwood appeared to swing the momentum in OU’s favor, but the Sooners were unable to capitalize on the turnover.
The Bears got their own shot of energy later in the quarter after a red zone interception by redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler, but a staunch Sooner defense shut down a potential rally.
OU added to its advantage right before halftime on a 3-yard touchdown run from senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson and took a 10-0 lead into the break.
The third quarter saw an incredibly slow start as well, but Rattler finally got himself on the board — just under five minutes into the quarter — with a 9-yard touchdown pass to sophomore receiver Theo Wease.
Baylor finally got on the board with just under five minutes remaining in the quarter when senior quarterback Charlie Brewer connected with junior receiver Tyquan Thornton for a 25-yard touchdown.
When the Bears threatened again with under two minutes left in the third, freshman cornerback D.J. Graham stepped up to make Oklahoma’s second interception of the night. The takeaway led to a 50-yard field goal from Brkic that gave OU a 20-7 lead early in the fourth quarter from which it wouldn’t look back.
With just over five minutes left in the fourth, Rattler found junior H-back Brayden Willis for an 8-yard touchdown to effectively put the game away. Baylor scored again on Brewer's 2-yard run with less than a minute left in the game but the Sooners held on to seal the deal.
Rattler finished with 20 completions on 28 attempts for 193 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, while Stevenson was OU’s leading rusher with 15 carries for 50 yards.
On defense, junior safety Dellarin Turner-Yell and redshirt senior linebacker Bryan Mead led OU with 7 tackles each. Redshirt junior defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas topped the charts with 2.5 sacks and three tackles for a loss.
Oklahoma’s next game will be at West Virginia (5-4, 4-4 Big 12) at either 11 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. Dec. 12 on ABC, ESPN and ESPN 2.
Here's our scoring summary below:
Fourth quarter (0:59): Sooners 27, Baylor 14: Baylor's Charlie Brewer rushes for a 2-yard touchdown.
Fourth quarter (5:20): Sooners 27, Baylor 7: Quarterback Spencer Rattler throws an 8-yard touchdown pass to H-back Brayden Willis.
Fourth quarter (13:30): Sooners 20, Baylor 7: Kicker Gabe Brkic kicks a 50-yard field goal.
Third quarter (4:50): Sooners 17, Baylor 7: Baylor's Charlie Brewer throws a 25-yard touchdown.
Third quarter (10:08): Sooners 17, Baylor 0: Quarterback Spencer Rattler connects with sophomore wide receiver Theo Wease for a 9-yard touchdown.
Second quarter (1:04): Sooners 10, Baylor 0: Senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson scores on a 3-yard touchdown carry.
First quarter (10:11): Sooners 3, Baylor 0: Kicker Gabe Brkic starts the game's scoring with a 20-yard field goal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.