OU football: Lincoln Riley says multiple Sooners have either been exposed to coronavirus or tested postive

Editor's note: Hours after Lincoln Riley's ESPN interview, The Norman Transcript confirmed one player has tested positive for coronavirus while it is not known how many players have been exposed.
Head coach Lincoln Riley said in an interview with ESPN's Golic and Wingo Thursday that multiple Sooners have either been exposed to COVID-19 or have tested positive.
Per a report from The Norman Transcript hours later, an OU spokesperson confirmed that one player has tested positive for the virus while it is not known how many players have been exposed.
Lincoln Riley says multiple #Sooners have either been exposed to coronavirus or tested positive on ESPN's Golic and Wingo"We've had a player or two that has been either exposed or has tested positive for this thing, just like everybody else has."— Vic Reynolds (@vicareynolds) June 18, 2020
The Sooners are scheduled to return for voluntary workouts July 1, almost a month later than the majority of other Power 5 schools. Houston and Alabama are among other schools that have athletes who have tested positive for the virus.
"We've had a player or two that has been either exposed or has tested positive for this thing, just like everybody else has. The difference for us is our players aren't all here together, so they haven't exposed or potentially infected a bunch of other players here."
For the concern of making sure athletes come to campus healthy, Riley has been adamant about keeping players away from campus for as long as possible.
“In my opinion, we need to bring them back as late as we possibly can before we play a season," Riley said in May. "Every day early that we bring them in is a day we could’ve gotten better. It’s a day we could’ve learned more about the virus. It’s a day PPE maybe gets better. It’s a day closer to a vaccine. It’s a day that our testing equipment and testing capabilities, and it’s just not worth it. So, we’ve got to be patient. We got one shot at this, and we’ve got to do it right.”
