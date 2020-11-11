OU football: Cleveland Browns activate Baker Mayfield off reserve/COVID-19 list

The Cleveland Browns have activated former Sooner quarterback Baker Mayfield from their reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Wednesday morning.
We’ve activated Baker Mayfield from our reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/l29u8EGbD7— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 11, 2020
Mayfield was put on the list last Sunday due to being in close contact with a person who tested positive for the virus, although he never tested positive himself. Mayfield’s activation puts him on track to start this coming Sunday, Nov. 15 against the Houston Texans.
Mayfield has started all eight games this season for the Browns, completing 61.4 percent of his passes for 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has also rushed for 65 yards on 19 carries. Thus far, Mayfield has led his team to a 5-3 record, placing the Browns third in the AFC North division.
Mayfield transferred to Oklahoma in 2014 after one year at Texas Tech. After sitting out a year, he started for the Sooners for the next three years, throwing for 12,292 passing yards and 119 touchdowns. He also rushed for 893 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Mayfield won many awards during his time at OU, including Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year twice while earning first-team All-American honors in 2015 and 2017. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2017 along with the Maxwell, Walter Camp, and Davey O’Brien awards while leading his team to the College Football Playoff.
