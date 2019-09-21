OU football: Calum Sutherland arrested for public intoxication

Oklahoma redshirt sophomore kicker Calum Sutherland was arrested early Saturday morning for public intoxication, The Daily has learned through the Norman Police Department's arrest logs.
According to the log, Sutherland was arrested at approximately 4:46 a.m. Saturday morning and was taken to Cleveland County Jail. The entire report has yet to be filed, NPD said.
Sutherland has started all three games for the Sooners as their extra point and field goal kicker. He's 23-for-23 on PATs and 2-of-4 on field goals this season.
The Daily has reached out to the university and is waiting for a response. See Sutherland's full police log below:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.