OU football: Calum Sutherland arrested for public intoxication

Calum Sutherland

Redshirt sophomore kicker Calum Sutherland during the game against UCLA in Pasadena Sept. 14.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Oklahoma redshirt sophomore kicker Calum Sutherland was arrested early Saturday morning for public intoxication, The Daily has learned through the Norman Police Department's arrest logs.

According to the log, Sutherland was arrested at approximately 4:46 a.m. Saturday morning and was taken to Cleveland County Jail. The entire report has yet to be filed, NPD said.

Sutherland has started all three games for the Sooners as their extra point and field goal kicker. He's 23-for-23 on PATs and 2-of-4 on field goals this season. 

The Daily has reached out to the university and is waiting for a response. See Sutherland's full police log below:

Calum Sutherland arrest

Arrest log of Oklahoma kicker Calum Sutherland on Saturday, Sept. 21. 

