OU football: Bosworth, Calmus and Lehman believe Kenneth Murray is worthy of Butkus Award

An apex predator is defined in the Merriam-Webster dictionary as “a predator at the top of a food chain.”
Lions, tigers, great white sharks.
And Kenneth Murray — at least according to Brian Bosworth.
“There's a multitude of levels when it comes to linebackers. Kenneth has shown he's an apex predator athlete,” Bosworth said of OU’s starting middle linebacker. “He loves to hunt. He's not afraid to fight. And he's shown that a little in the past, but more so this year by saying, 'I'm the guy.'”
For nearly every game, written across Murray's black tape under his eyes are the words "Be The 5th." It's on his Twitter, Instagram and just about anywhere else he can put it, too.
The junior has made it clear that his goal is to win Oklahoma's fifth Butkus Award, an accolade given to the best linebacker in college football. He would join Bosworth, who won it in 1985 and 1986, Rocky Calmus, who won it in 2001, and Teddy Lehman, who won it in 2003, as the only Sooners to bring the esteemed trophy back to Norman.
“Those guys are special leaders,” Murray said. “They just play the game in a special way. I try to be that for our defense the best I can.”
Murray, who has started at middle linebacker in every game since the start of the 2017 season, is having the best year of his career. He was named the preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and made the preseason watch list for the Butkus Award, despite skepticism about Murray’s potential from those outside of the program. But through six games, he’s proved the doubters wrong and totaled 42 tackles, six for loss, and 2.5 sacks. And he may have just had the best game of his career in the biggest game of the season against Texas.
So what do Bosworth, Calmus and Lehman think of Murray?
“He's gotten better. He's more experienced, his body continues continues to develop ... but the biggest difference is the scheme,” said Lehman, who played at OU from 2001 to 2003 and now is the color commentator for OU football’s radio broadcast.
“He’s clearly one of the leading voices on this team,” said Calmus, who played at OU from 1999 to 2001 and now is a high school football coach in Franklin, Tennessee.
“He’s a guy that, when you look at where this defense was a year ago, you point to for why it’s changed,” said Bosworth, who played at OU from 1984 to 1986 and now lives in California, where he’s appeared in multiple commercials and movies.
Bosworth is right: the way Murray goes is the way OU's defense goes.
And if he continues playing like he is, he may not only bring home Oklahoma’s fifth Butkus Award but also be instrumental in OU's potential eighth national title.
“I’d love to see it. I’d love to see OU become a place again where great linebackers want to come,” Calmus said. “It would be awesome to add another one to the trophy case, to the family. We’d be the top school for Butkus winners. I know if he does that, then the team is doing well, too. I’d like to see it all the way around. I’d like to give up that 2000 national title, as well. Let’s get another one of those.”
Before the season, Lehman and Murray talked about expectations.
Lehman told him this was the biggest season of his career, and that with new defensive coordinator Alex Grinch at the helm, he had a chance to do something special.
“I just told him to take advantage of the opportunity,” Lehman said. “He's a really good kid. This football thing is important to him. He wants to be great. He is willing to do all the things required to be great ... and that's why I've always known he's going to be great, is because he won't take 'no' for an answer."
Lehman was right. Murray has flourished in Grinch’s system. He looks like a completely different player than he did a year ago, and so does Oklahoma’s defense.
Murray has played loose this season, with little hesitation and an abundance of speed.
His statistics are down from a year ago, though, averaging seven tackles per game compared to 11.1 in 2018 — Lehman averaged nine in 2003, Calmus nine in 2001 and Bosworth 11 in 1985 and 10.5 in 1986.
But Murray doesn’t have to be OU’s leading tackler every game.
Grinch’s system, known as “Speed D,” is designed so the defense isn’t relying on one player to make a play. This has allowed Murray to be free and play more to his ability.
"One thing I’ve noticed is his defensive line. To be a great linebacker, you have to have a great defensive line,” Calmus said. “Those guys are getting pressure and making the quarterback uncomfortable. That lets him fly around ... He looks like he feels free. He’s not second-guessing himself. So he’s fun to watch. It's good to see we have that type of linebacker that it seems we've been missing for a while."
Murray’s statistics may not be the best in the country — he ranks 142nd in the country in tackles and 10th in the Big 12. But he’s making impact with his presence.
He’s physical at the point of attack and almost always is first to the ball. He’s versatile, with the ability to come off the edge while also being able to drop back in coverage. And he’s consistent, rarely making mistakes.
"He’s starting to become that special player by dictating the offense, making them account for him,” said Bosworth, who is the only player to win the Butkus Award twice. “They’re starting to say, ‘Where is No. 9? We’ve got to run away from No. 9. We’ve got to throw away from No. 9. We’ve got to put a body on No. 9.’ So if No. 9 is in the offense’s mind, No. 9 is doing something right."
Contenders for the Heisman often must have a “Heisman moment” — a play or a game that defined their season. If the same were said about the Butkus, Murray certainly had a moment against Texas.
He was dominant against the Longhorns and totaled five tackles, 2.5 for loss, and one sack.
“For me, that was kind of the game where I said, ‘OK, this kid can seriously do this thing,’” Calmus said.
Oklahoma, who is currently tied with Alabama for the most Butkus Award winners in school history, hasn't had a great middle linebacker in some time. Guys like Rufus Alexander, Curtis Lofton and Travis Lewis, who came after Calmus and Lehman in the early 2000s, have been in the conversation for the Butkus, but OU hasn’t had a serious contender in nearly a decade.
Murray’s biggest competition is likely Alabama’s Anfernee Jennings, Ohio State’s Malik Harrison, Wisconsin’s Zack Baun and LSU’s Jacob Phillips, who was once an Oklahoma commit.
For Murray to take the win, he’ll need to continue to improve as well as the entire Sooner defense.
“What has to happen is you have to play good defense as a football team. You have to be on a defense that is known nationally. And I think they're getting there,” Lehman said. “His path and my path are going to be completely different. He's had to learn all this stuff on his own. I got to watch Torrance Marshall and Rocky Calmus. I watched Rocky Calmus win it, and I was like 'OK, that's how you do it. That's what you do.'
“Kenneth has had to do it on his own. ... He's stuck through it. With all the criticism Oklahoma has had about its defense, and criticism he's taken personally — to be where he's at right now, I couldn't be happier for the guy."
Lehman, Calmus and Bosworth all admit they’re a little biased, but they agree Murray should win the award.
"If your goal is to select the best linebacker in the country and you're looking at it from all criteria, then I honestly don't know if there is a better candidate,” Lehman said. “The guy has got absolutely everything. He’s going to be a high draft pick.”
Murray will have the stats and the highlight reel plays for his Butkus portfolio come season’s end.
But, as the three past winners are quick to point out, it’s Murray's leadership that the 51 voters of the Butkus Award should be looking at.
“There’s a heartbeat on the field,” Bosworth said. “A team relies on that heartbeat to not only get them going and keep them going, but to finish the game. Those are the special players you should be looking at. I know there’s 11 guys on the field, but there’s only one heartbeat.
“Who’s that heartbeat? That heartbeat is No. 9.”
