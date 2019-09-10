OU football: Bob Stoops says decision to not cut Joe Mixon 'would be much different' in 2019, discusses retirement in new book

Bob Stoops' autobiography, "No Excuses: The Making of a Head Coach," is now available at bookstores as of Tuesday.
In the book, co-authored by Gene Wojciechowski, Stoops discusses subjects such as now-Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, his heart disease, the decision to join the XFL and more.
Stoops addresses his decision to not cut Mixon after his misdemeanor assault charge for punching Amelia Molitor.
"I could have cut Mixon loose in 2014," Stoops said. "In 2019, that's the only choice that would've been acceptable. If I were faced with the same situation today, my decision would be much different than the one I made in 2014."
Stoops said that at the time, his decision was "powerful and appropriate," and goes into much more detail about the ins and outs of the punishment and what steps the university further took. Mixon went on to rush for 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Sooners before being drafted No. 48 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Stoops revealed his heart issues factored into "10 percent" of his decision to retire from coaching at Oklahoma, and talks about the state of his health as he was nearing the end of his Oklahoma career. His father, Ron Stoops Sr., died of a heart attack at the age of 54, which Stoops says also was a factor.
Stoops announced in early 2019 that he'd be joining the Dallas XFL team — not yet called the Dallas Renegades until August — as the head coach and general manager. He addresses his decision to join the XFL not two years after retiring.
The book gives a detailed account of his journey to Oklahoma, starting from Youngstown, Ohio, to coaching under Bill Snyder at Kansas State and coaching with Steve Spurrier at Florida before being hired by the Sooners in 1999.
The book includes quotes from athletic director Joe Castiglione and former OU President David Boren, who both talk about the job interview in Dallas they had with Stoops before ultimately taking the Oklahoma head coaching job.
"We were under tremendous pressure to rebuild this program," Boren said, "to rebuild it with the right person, and we didn't have any margin for error."
"After being out of coaching for two seasons, I realized I've got too much of my own time," Stoops said. "There is only so much golf you can play."
