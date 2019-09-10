OU football: Bill Bedenbaugh, offensive line not happy with performance in win over South Dakota

Oklahoma offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh could only talk about his concerns of his unit in brief, incomplete sentences Tuesday night.
The No. 5 Sooners (2-0) are just coming off of a 70-14 win over South Dakota, but the score difference means nothing to Bedenbaugh. His offensive line didn't play up to his standard Saturday night.
Bedenbaugh didn't have a lot to say about it. There were four holding calls on his offensive line Saturday night. And though it was hard to notice what the offensive line was doing wrong, with the Sooners' dizzying offense in transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts and Co., Bedenbaugh must've saw too many quarterback hurries or missed assignments on the front.
Bedenbaugh couldn't explain it any further than short phrases.
"Not very good," Bedenbaugh said. "Not up to our standard. Have to play better. Have to coach better. ... It was a lot of stuff. Just gotta play better.
"I just gotta coach 'em better. It's just gotta happen."
Nonetheless, Bedenbaugh says his offensive line is taking the right steps going into OU's matchup with UCLA Saturday night at the Rose Bowl. The meetings have been productive, and he's liking what he's been seeing in this week's set of practices.
"They practiced good Monday. They practiced good today. Hopefully it transfers tomorrow, the next day and then to the game," Bedenbaugh said. "There's no magic potion. You work hard."
Redshirt sophomore center Creed Humphrey, of course, has the tall task of leading a young group to his left and right on the line of scrimmage. As the veteran who was apart of the 2018 offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award, Humphrey echoes his coach's concerns.
"None of us are really happy with how we played these past two weeks," redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Creed Humphrey said. "It's not the standard that we have for us. We were probably more mad than he was."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.