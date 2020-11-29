OU football: Baker Mayfield, Sterling Shepard propel teams to victory, Sooners in the NFL week 12

There were 14 former Sooners in action on Thursday and Sunday during week 12 of the 2020 NFL season.
Here are some notable performances:
Baker Mayfield
The Cleveland Browns quarterback completed 19 of 29 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns. He also had four rushes for 1 yard.
.@bakermayfield finds @God_Son80 for SIX!📺: @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/AbOZs3L53l— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 29, 2020
HOOOOOOOOPPPP❗️📺: @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/fBs7JhzcsM— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 29, 2020
Incredible. 🤯@God_Son80 | @bakermayfield📺: @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/7K70oFtuwm— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 29, 2020
The two scores were enough for the Browns to hold onto a 27-25 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Sterling Shepard
The New York Giants wide receiver had seven catches for 64 yards along with one rush for 4 yards. He also had an amazing catch near the end of the fourth quarter which set his team up for a field goal.
WOWOWWatch live: https://t.co/cLanMzBpPN pic.twitter.com/xYgmkCWf8R— New York Giants (@Giants) November 29, 2020
The field goal would come up big as New York beat the Cincinnati Bengals 19-17.
Kyler Murray
The Arizona Cardinals quarterback completed 23 of 34 passes for 170 yards and one interception. Murray also rushed five times for 31 yards.
How many QBs can make this throw?📺 #AZvsNE on FOX📱 https://t.co/QGajPnexpn pic.twitter.com/hYSHbEOXEG— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 29, 2020
.@K1's even fast in slo-motion.📺 #AZvsNE on FOX📱 https://t.co/QGajPnexpn pic.twitter.com/2jRpJVJlSd— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 29, 2020
Murray and the Cardinals came up short in a 20-17 loss to the New England Patriots.
Adrian Peterson
The Detroit Lions running back had 15 carries for 55 yards and two touchdowns. With those two touchdowns Peterson now has four on the year.
.@AdrianPeterson is in the END ZONE!📺: #HOUvsDET on CBS📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/pj1AUrPEVE pic.twitter.com/X6XJ28yIHh— NFL (@NFL) November 26, 2020
.@AdrianPeterson has his second TD of the day❗️📱 https://t.co/9FfRobYXdz pic.twitter.com/EAHS5wDrPF— Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 26, 2020
AD starting off the second half with a gain of 19❗️📱 https://t.co/9FfRobYXdz pic.twitter.com/8ffLv36N4A— Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 26, 2020
Despite Peterson’s breakout performance, the Lions lost on Thanksgiving to the Houston Texans, 41-25.
Kenneth Murray
The Los Angeles Chargers linebacker had four solo tackles and five total tackles. He came up big on a tackle that caused a fumble to give the Chargers a chance to win.
BIG TIME PLAY.📺: CBS | #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/SbXiXJv1bM— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) November 29, 2020
Los Angeles, however, was not able to capitalize off the fumble, resulting in a 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Other Performances:
Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had five catches for 21 yards along with one rush for 4 negative yards and one punt return for 9 yards.
Bengals running back Samaje Perine had one catch for 2 yards along with one kick return for 13 yards.
Bengals defensive end Amani Bledsoe had three tackles and a pass deflection.
Bengals linebacker Jordan Evans had two tackles.
Washington punter Tress Way had two punts for 117 yards and one inside the 20.
Cowboys safety Steven Parker had one tackle.
Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore had one tackle.
SF 49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams helped hold the Rams to two sacks.
Bills offensive lineman Daryl Williams helped hold the Chargers to three sacks.
