You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: 29 Sooners to miss game against Missouri State, 17 in quarantine, per source

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Lincoln Riley

OU coach Lincoln Riley during the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 28, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The OU Daily has learned that 29 Sooners will miss the Sooners' home opener against Missouri State Saturday night, with 17 players being in quarantine, 11 in isolation and one illness, per a source close to the program.

The NCAA requirements for a football game is 53 players, one quarterback and seven offensive linemen.

Among the 29 players in quarantine or isolation are as follows: 

Zack McKinney

Jordan Kelley

Marcus Stripling

EJ Ndoma-Ogar

A.J. Parks

Anton Harrison

Rhamondre Stevenson

DJ Graham

Stacey Wilkins

Nate Anderson

Andrew Raym

Justin Broiles

Kendal Dennis

Shane Whitter

Bryson Washington

T.J. Pledger

Kori Roberson

Jalin Conyers

Drake Stoops

Braden Willis

Brian Darby

Jadon Haselwood is missing the game for different reasons other than quarantine or isolation.

Head coach Lincoln Riley said Tuesday the team will no longer disclose COVID-19 testing results to the public, citing the team wanting to avoid having a "competitive disadvantage."

According to the Springfield News-Leader’s Wyatt Wheeler, Missouri State President Clif Smart knew ahead of the game that the game was in "serious jeopardy" due to COVID-19 testing on OU's roster.

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He has also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

Load comments