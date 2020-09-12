OU football: 29 Sooners to miss game against Missouri State, 17 in quarantine, per source

The OU Daily has learned that 29 Sooners will miss the Sooners' home opener against Missouri State Saturday night, with 17 players being in quarantine, 11 in isolation and one illness, per a source close to the program.
The NCAA requirements for a football game is 53 players, one quarterback and seven offensive linemen.
Among the 29 players in quarantine or isolation are as follows:
Zack McKinney
Jordan Kelley
Marcus Stripling
EJ Ndoma-Ogar
A.J. Parks
Anton Harrison
Rhamondre Stevenson
DJ Graham
Stacey Wilkins
Nate Anderson
Andrew Raym
Justin Broiles
Kendal Dennis
Shane Whitter
Bryson Washington
T.J. Pledger
Kori Roberson
Jalin Conyers
Drake Stoops
Braden Willis
Brian Darby
Jadon Haselwood is missing the game for different reasons other than quarantine or isolation.
Head coach Lincoln Riley said Tuesday the team will no longer disclose COVID-19 testing results to the public, citing the team wanting to avoid having a "competitive disadvantage."
According to the Springfield News-Leader’s Wyatt Wheeler, Missouri State President Clif Smart knew ahead of the game that the game was in "serious jeopardy" due to COVID-19 testing on OU's roster.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.