You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: 2021 5-star running back Camar Wheaton chooses Alabama over Sooners

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Big12MediaDayRS (4 of 31).jpg (copy)

OU football helmet at the Big 12 Media Days on July 16.

 Archiebald Browne/The Daily

2021 five-star running back Camar Wheaton verbally committed to Alabama Wednesday evening after listing Oklahoma and the Crimson Tide as his two final schools.

Wheaton is the No. 10 player in the country, per Rivals.com, and would have been the only running back commitment in the Sooners' 2021 class had he landed in Norman. The Garland, Texas native is also considered the nation’s top 2021 running back and the No. 2 player in Texas.

A Lakeview Centennial High School product, Wheaton received 25 total offers including Florida, Georgia and Ohio State before narrowing his final decision to the Sooners and Alabama. Oklahoma has now lost a top running back recruit to the Crimson Tide in two-straight years following longtime Sooner commit Jase McClellan's flip to Alabama last December.

Wheaton would have joined an OU running back room that currently hosts senior Rhamondre Stevenson, redshirt freshman Marcus Major and freshman Seth McGowan. The group has already lost junior T. J. Pledger to the transfer portal and could lose Stevenson to the NFL, but may also bring back redshirt junior Kennedy Brooks, who opted out of the 2020 season.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

Load comments