OU football: 2021 5-star running back Camar Wheaton chooses Alabama over Sooners

2021 five-star running back Camar Wheaton verbally committed to Alabama Wednesday evening after listing Oklahoma and the Crimson Tide as his two final schools.
Toughest decision of my life and I was torn and I was completely unsure of which school to attend. Thanks to all my coaches, family, friends, teachers and LC administration. #RollTide @saincilaire @CoachKOMiller @LCHS_Patriots @coachdwes @MikeRoyce @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/cpG2NvawG6— Camar Wheaton (@CamarWheaton) December 24, 2020
Wheaton is the No. 10 player in the country, per Rivals.com, and would have been the only running back commitment in the Sooners' 2021 class had he landed in Norman. The Garland, Texas native is also considered the nation’s top 2021 running back and the No. 2 player in Texas.
A Lakeview Centennial High School product, Wheaton received 25 total offers including Florida, Georgia and Ohio State before narrowing his final decision to the Sooners and Alabama. Oklahoma has now lost a top running back recruit to the Crimson Tide in two-straight years following longtime Sooner commit Jase McClellan's flip to Alabama last December.
Wheaton would have joined an OU running back room that currently hosts senior Rhamondre Stevenson, redshirt freshman Marcus Major and freshman Seth McGowan. The group has already lost junior T. J. Pledger to the transfer portal and could lose Stevenson to the NFL, but may also bring back redshirt junior Kennedy Brooks, who opted out of the 2020 season.
