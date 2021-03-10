OU basketball: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 79-73 win over Iowa State

No. 25 Oklahoma (15-9, 10-8 Big 12) defeated Iowa State (2-22, 0-19), 79-73, in the Big 12 tournament on Wednesday.
The Sooners' win snaps a previous four-game losing skid. OU was led offensively by senior guard Austin Reaves, who had 21 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Junior guard Elijah Harkless and sophomore guard De'Vion Reaves also had 12 and 21 points for the Sooners, respectively. OU now will face Kansas at 5:30 p.m. on March 11.
Here how Twitter reacted to the Sooners' win:
"Basketball is like jazz." - Michael Scott📺 ESPN | https://t.co/rYwgEqAgef pic.twitter.com/hnrzfosuLt— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) March 11, 2021
Big shot by Austin Reaves to push the lead back to 9. pic.twitter.com/7z0gWTaVcO— OUHoops (@ouhoops) March 11, 2021
I refuse to believe there is a single person in the world that thinks this is a good camera angle to televise a sporting event. pic.twitter.com/jBFpO1j8cK— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) March 11, 2021
Austin Reaves was getting his high fives regardless. 😂 pic.twitter.com/bMCN77wcfG— OUHoops (@ouhoops) March 11, 2021
If OU loses to 2-21 Iowa State, I think you have to shut the program down.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) March 11, 2021
OU playing a close game to 2-21 ISU? Don’t believe it!— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) March 11, 2021
Iowa State? pic.twitter.com/9K52A4STY6— Matt Belinson (@BelinsonMatt) March 11, 2021
That is the best and worst win you can ever have in the postseason against a team that is 2-21. I mean, idk.— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) March 11, 2021
Phew— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) March 11, 2021
Not the way you really wanna beat a winless team, but at this point, the #Sooners should take whatever win they can get. Oklahoma takes on Kansas tomorrow in what should be a really good one.— TJ Eckert (@TJEckertKTUL) March 11, 2021
Sort of like Kur Kuath’s chances to outplay Mitch Lightfoot tomorrow... assuming #Sooners are safe here and their quarterfinal vs KU isn’t a matchup of 10 guards the whole game.— Guerin Emig (@GuerinEmig) March 11, 2021
Elijah Harkless stuffing the stat sheet, per usual.Here's my story I wrote about him from February.#Soonershttps://t.co/X58853hiv2— Austin Curtright (@AustinCurtright) March 11, 2021
