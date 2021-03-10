You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 79-73 win over Iowa State

Austin Reaves

Senior guard Austin Reaves during the season finale against No. 15 Texas on March 4.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 25 Oklahoma (15-9, 10-8 Big 12) defeated Iowa State (2-22, 0-19), 79-73, in the Big 12 tournament on Wednesday.

The Sooners' win snaps a previous four-game losing skid. OU was led offensively by senior guard Austin Reaves, who had 21 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Junior guard Elijah Harkless and sophomore guard De'Vion Reaves also had 12 and 21 points for the Sooners, respectively. OU now will face Kansas at 5:30 p.m. on March 11.

Here how Twitter reacted to the Sooners' win:

