OU basketball: Former Sooner forward Kristian Doolittle acquired by Cleveland Cavaliers affiliate Canton Charge

Former Sooner Kristian Doolittle made the jump to the NBA Saturday afternoon when the Cleveland Cavaliers’ G League affiliate, the Canton Charge, announced the acquisition of Doolittle from the available player pool.
ROSTER MOVE: We've added F Kristian Doolittle & waived G Kadeem Allen due to injury.MORE: https://t.co/vGq9WbkdJW pic.twitter.com/VfZbvAODWu— Canton Charge (@CantonCharge) February 6, 2021
Still Grinding, Still Growing..... pic.twitter.com/sGBCo6o4Iy— Dwayne Doolittle (@dwaynedoo) February 7, 2021
Doolittle most recently played in the Baloncesto Superior Nacional basketball league in Puerto Rico for the Vaqueros de Bayamón, where he averaged 10 points per game and 7.3 rebounds per game in 16 games. Doolittle spent four seasons in Norman and played for the Sooners from 2016 to 2020. In 116 career games, Doolittle averaged 10.2 points per game and 6.8 rebounds per game.
In terms of individual accolades, Doolittle won the Big 12 Most Improved Player Award in 2019 and was named to the All-Big 12 Third Team that same season before landing on the All-Big 12 First Team in 2020.
After four seasons in college, the 23-year-old went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft. Now, nearly three months later, Doolittle will get a chance to play for the Charge in Orlando inside The G League Bubble. The Charge will play 15 regular season games, with the first contest tipping off on Thursday, Feb. 11 against the Memphis Grizzlies’ G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle.
“I’m simply grateful for the opportunity,“ Doolittle told the Daily in a text message on Sunday, “And I’m excited to help the team win.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.