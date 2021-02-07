You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball: Former Sooner forward Kristian Doolittle acquired by Cleveland Cavaliers affiliate Canton Charge

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Kristian Doolittle

Senior forward Kristian Doolittle during the game against Texas Tech at Chesapeake Energy Arena in OKC on Feb. 25.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Sooner Kristian Doolittle made the jump to the NBA Saturday afternoon when the Cleveland Cavaliers’ G League affiliate, the Canton Charge, announced the acquisition of Doolittle from the available player pool.

Doolittle most recently played in the Baloncesto Superior Nacional basketball league in Puerto Rico for the Vaqueros de Bayamón, where he averaged 10 points per game and 7.3 rebounds per game in 16 games. Doolittle spent four seasons in Norman and played for the Sooners from 2016 to 2020. In 116 career games, Doolittle averaged 10.2 points per game and 6.8 rebounds per game.

In terms of individual accolades, Doolittle won the Big 12 Most Improved Player Award in 2019 and was named to the All-Big 12 Third Team that same season before landing on the All-Big 12 First Team in 2020.

After four seasons in college, the 23-year-old went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft. Now, nearly three months later, Doolittle will get a chance to play for the Charge in Orlando inside The G League Bubble. The Charge will play 15 regular season games, with the first contest tipping off on Thursday, Feb. 11 against the Memphis Grizzlies’ G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle.

“I’m simply grateful for the opportunity,“ Doolittle told the Daily in a text message on Sunday, “And I’m excited to help the team win.”

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments