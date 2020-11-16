You are the owner of this article.
OU athletics: Sooners release COVID-19 testing data from Nov. 8-14, reveal 23 active cases among student-athletes and staff

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Joseph Harroz and Lincoln Riley

OU President Joseph Harroz (left) jokes with OU football head coach Lincoln Riley (right) during the 2024 OU Class Kick-Off on Aug. 18.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The OU athletics department released COVID-19 testing data from Nov. 8-14 on Monday, revealing 23 active cases — 20 among student athletes and three among staff.

417 student athletes and 159 staff were tested during the period, yielding 10 new positive tests. The department's positive test rate is two percent for the period. The latest rate is half of the four percent rate yielded in the previous testing period, but is still considerably high.

Before the four percent yield during the Oct. 25-31 testing period, the positive rate had been at or below one percent for seven consecutive testing periods.

OU will look to lower its COVID-19 infections and keep student athletes safe as the university's football and volleyball teams compete this week.

Tags

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He has also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

