OU athletics: Sooners release COVID-19 testing data from Nov. 8-14, reveal 23 active cases among student-athletes and staff

The OU athletics department released COVID-19 testing data from Nov. 8-14 on Monday, revealing 23 active cases — 20 among student athletes and three among staff.
Latest COVID-19 data from tests performed on OU student-athletes and staff ➡️ https://t.co/hWSqQ9hffJ pic.twitter.com/lti7b6vQXJ— Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) November 16, 2020
417 student athletes and 159 staff were tested during the period, yielding 10 new positive tests. The department's positive test rate is two percent for the period. The latest rate is half of the four percent rate yielded in the previous testing period, but is still considerably high.
Before the four percent yield during the Oct. 25-31 testing period, the positive rate had been at or below one percent for seven consecutive testing periods.
OU will look to lower its COVID-19 infections and keep student athletes safe as the university's football and volleyball teams compete this week.
