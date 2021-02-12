OU athletics: Sooners promote Rachel Suba to director of sports nutrition

Rachel Suba has been promoted to director of sports nutrition for OU Athletics, she announced via Twitter on Friday.
Honored to officially announce - I am the Director of Sports Nutrition at the University of Oklahoma!••ʜᴏᴡ ɪᴛ ꜱᴛᴀʀᴛᴇᴅ....Sports Nutrition GA ➡️Assistant Director ➡️Interim Director ➡️ 𝐻𝑜𝓌 𝒾𝓉’𝓈 𝑔𝑜𝒾𝓃𝑔....𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 🥳 pic.twitter.com/EuubN2zWyN— Rachel Suba, MEd, RD, CSSD, LD (@RachelSuba_) February 12, 2021
Suba has served as the interim director of sports nutrition since February 2020, replacing Tiffany Byrd, who announced her departure from the program on Feb. 19 of last year. Previously, Suba was a sports nutrition graduate assistant at OU from January 2016-July 2017 and then assistant director of sports nutrition from August 2017 until taking the interim head position.
Suba holds a master's degree in education from OU, is a registered and licensed dietician, and has a certification as a specialist in sports dietetics. She's now officially the head of a staff consisting of seasonal sports dietician Taylor Larsen, sports nutrition fellow Alison VandenBerghe and graduate assistant Breana Leonard.
