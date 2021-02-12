You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU athletics: Sooners promote Rachel Suba to director of sports nutrition

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Stadium fireworks

Fireworks go off from Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium after a touchdown Nov. 21.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Rachel Suba has been promoted to director of sports nutrition for OU Athletics, she announced via Twitter on Friday.

Suba has served as the interim director of sports nutrition since February 2020, replacing Tiffany Byrd, who announced her departure from the program on Feb. 19 of last year. Previously, Suba was a sports nutrition graduate assistant at OU from January 2016-July 2017 and then assistant director of sports nutrition from August 2017 until taking the interim head position.

Suba holds a master's degree in education from OU, is a registered and licensed dietician, and has a certification as a specialist in sports dietetics. She's now officially the head of a staff consisting of seasonal sports dietician Taylor Larsen, sports nutrition fellow Alison VandenBerghe and graduate assistant Breana Leonard.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore. He's the Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has worked as a reporter covering OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

Load comments