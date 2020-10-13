NCAA Division I Council votes to give winter athletes additional year of eligibility, per report

The NCAA Division I Council has voted in favor of giving winter sport athletes an additional year of eligibility, per a report from Stadium's Jeff Goodman.
D-1 Council has voted in favor of giving additional year of eligibility to winter athletes, source told @Stadium. Won’t be official until close of tomorrow’s meeting since it could still be brought back for reconsideration.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) October 13, 2020
Per Goodman's report, the vote won't be official until the close of tomorrow's council meeting, as it could be reconsidered during that time.
The reported decision comes after multiple winter athletes saw their careers arrive at an untimely end due to COVID-19 last winter. OU gymnasts Maggie Nichols and Jade Degouveia and basketball forward Kristian Doolittle were among the Sooners who were not granted an extra year after the remainders of their senior seasons were cancelled due to the pandemic.
Ultimately, the council voted to give 2020 spring and fall sports athletes another year, and appears ready to pledge the same to winter athletes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.