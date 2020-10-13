You are the owner of this article.
NCAA Division I Council votes to give winter athletes additional year of eligibility, per report

Lloyd Noble Center

OU playing in a nearly-filled Lloyd Noble Center during the game against No. 1 Baylor on Feb. 18.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The NCAA Division I Council has voted in favor of giving winter sport athletes an additional year of eligibility, per a report from Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

Per Goodman's report, the vote won't be official until the close of tomorrow's council meeting, as it could be reconsidered during that time.

The reported decision comes after multiple winter athletes saw their careers arrive at an untimely end due to COVID-19 last winter. OU gymnasts Maggie Nichols and Jade Degouveia and basketball forward Kristian Doolittle were among the Sooners who were not granted an extra year after the remainders of their senior seasons were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Ultimately, the council voted to give 2020 spring and fall sports athletes another year, and appears ready to pledge the same to winter athletes.

