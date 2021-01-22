Gov. Kevin Stitt appoints former OU football tight end Trent Smith to State Board of Education

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed former OU football player Trent Smith to the State Board of Education on Friday.
I'm proud to announce I've appointed Trent Smith to the State Board of Education.Trent brings a wealth of experience as a businessman, community leader and parent and I look forward to his contributions to our state’s success by putting students first.Read more ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0dGRAAPlqp— Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) January 22, 2021
Smith fills the vacant seat representing Congressional District 3 and will oversee all public schools in Oklahoma. A Clinton native, he is currently a commissioner for the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.
“Trent Smith will put the future generation of Oklahomans first, which is why I nominated him to fill this seat and why I trust he will be critical in helping Oklahoma become a Top Ten state in education,” Stitt said in the statement. “Trent brings a wealth of experience as a businessman, community leader and parent, and I look forward to his contributions to our state’s success by putting students first.”
The former tight end suited up for the Sooners from 1999 to 2002, where he was a team captain and a 2002 All-Big 12 first team selection. Smith went on to be drafted by Baltimore in the seventh round of 2003 NFL Draft. After two seasons with the Ravens, he briefly played for the San Francisco 49ers.
Smith was also a member of the 2000 National Championship-winning OU team, which was led by head coach Bob Stoops.
“He is a product of Oklahoma schools and a successful businessman,” Stoops said in the statement. “I know his work ethic first hand. He pours all of his energy into any task he takes on and I know he will approach the State Board of Education the same way.”
Smith's term is currently set to expire in April 2023.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.