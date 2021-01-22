You are the owner of this article.
Gov. Kevin Stitt appoints former OU football tight end Trent Smith to State Board of Education

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, wearing a "Thin Blue Line" neck gaiter, talks to OU Food Pantry student workers on Sept. 1.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed former OU football player Trent Smith to the State Board of Education on Friday.

Smith fills the vacant seat representing Congressional District 3 and will oversee all public schools in Oklahoma. A Clinton native, he is currently a commissioner for the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.  

“Trent Smith will put the future generation of Oklahomans first, which is why I nominated him to fill this seat and why I trust he will be critical in helping Oklahoma become a Top Ten state in education,” Stitt said in the statement. “Trent brings a wealth of experience as a businessman, community leader and parent, and I look forward to his contributions to our state’s success by putting students first.”

The former tight end suited up for the Sooners from 1999 to 2002, where he was a team captain and a 2002 All-Big 12 first team selection. Smith went on to be drafted by Baltimore in the seventh round of 2003 NFL Draft. After two seasons with the Ravens, he briefly played for the San Francisco 49ers.

Smith was also a member of the 2000 National Championship-winning OU team, which was led by head coach Bob Stoops.

“He is a product of Oklahoma schools and a successful businessman,” Stoops said in the statement. “I know his work ethic first hand. He pours all of his energy into any task he takes on and I know he will approach the State Board of Education the same way.”

Smith's term is currently set to expire in April 2023. 

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism junior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

