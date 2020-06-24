You are the owner of this article.
Former Sooner Buddy Hield tests positive for coronavirus, per report

Buddy Hield

Former OU guard Buddy Hield warms up for the Sacramento Kings before their game against the OKC Thunder Feb. 27.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Sooner star Buddy Hield has tested positive for coronavirus, per a report from The Athletic.

The Sacramento Kings guard played in a pick up basketball game in Oklahoma City on June 11 in a league called the Skinz League, where fellow OU alumni Trae Young played a few nights before.

Hield is in his sixth season in the NBA, and averaged 19.8 points per game in the 2019-20 season before the regular season was postponed back March amid the coronavirus pandemic. He currently holds a career average of 15.9 points a game.

The NBA is set to return on July 30.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

