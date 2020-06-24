Former Sooner Buddy Hield tests positive for coronavirus, per report

Former Sooner star Buddy Hield has tested positive for coronavirus, per a report from The Athletic.
Kings guard Buddy Hield has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell me and @sam_amick.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 25, 2020
The Sacramento Kings guard played in a pick up basketball game in Oklahoma City on June 11 in a league called the Skinz League, where fellow OU alumni Trae Young played a few nights before.
Hield is in his sixth season in the NBA, and averaged 19.8 points per game in the 2019-20 season before the regular season was postponed back March amid the coronavirus pandemic. He currently holds a career average of 15.9 points a game.
The NBA is set to return on July 30.
