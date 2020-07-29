You are the owner of this article.
OU releases results of student survey gauging comfort levels, preferences for online versus in-person fall classes

OU’s administration released the results of a survey asking students their preferences of course delivery and their level of excitement or concern in returning to campus.

In an email to The Daily, the university detailed responses from a student survey sent out July 10. Preferences for returning to campus were categorized as “I can’t wait to be back on campus,” “I feel a bit uneasy, but mostly excited,” “I have some concerns I would like to address,” “I don’t feel comfortable returning to campus right now,” and “I don’t plan to return to OU.”

Out of 4,742 responses, 32 percent of students said they were excited to be on campus, and 31 percent said they were uneasy but mostly excited. Twenty-six percent of students said they don’t feel comfortable returning to campus, 11 percent said they had concerns they want to address, and 1 percent said they don’t plan to return to OU.

Responses to the question regarding course delivery preferences were categorized as students wanting “All of my classes online,” “Most classes online and a few in person,” “A few classes online and most in person,” and “All of my classes in person.”

Out of 4,491 responses, 27 percent said they want all of their classes in person, 26 percent said they want all of their classes online, 26 percent said they want a few classes online and most classes in person, and 21 percent said they want most of their classes online and a few classes in person.

The university said it used the survey to develop instructional plans and make adjustments to student schedules. 

“While COVID-19 creates a unique challenge to our fall plans,” the email said, “we are committed to upholding our academic mission in the safest manner possible, and we are making every effort to do so.”

