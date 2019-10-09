You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
alert

What we know: Greek houses on campus took precautions due to an alleged threat in the area

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Norman PD (copy) (copy)

A Norman Police Department vehicle outside the NPD office Sept. 13, 2017. 

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

10:44 p.m.: According to multiple sources on campus, portions of South Greek were locked down Wednesday night. 

10:50 p.m.: A university spokesperson stated Norman PD responded to the call of a possible gunman on campus, and that the man is being questioned currently by Norman PD, and no weapon was found.

11:16 p.m.: Captain Jamie Shattuck of Norman PD said NPD had gotten a call about a suspicious person but were unable to find him. Shattuck said OUPD found the man and confirmed he was unarmed, and that OUPD officers "resolved the issue with him at OUPD."

Ashley Adair, a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority, said their house was not on an official lockdown but was taking extra precautions due to reports from Tri Delta and Pi Phi of a “possible gun threat.”

“Word traveled, so everyone was just like ‘OK, maybe we should keep our doors locked,’” Adair said. “It’s not anything official.”

In a screenshot of a GroupMe message obtained by The Daily, Alpha Omicron Pi president Emily Black told members there was “an armed shooter” in South Greek, and they are just taking precautions but “many of the president(s) have chosen to put their houses on lockdown.” The Daily has not been able to confirm any rumors of a gunman on campus, and no OU alert was sent out.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

 

Tags

news managing editor

Jordan Miller is a journalism and political science junior serving as The Daily's news managing editor. Previously she served as The Daily's spring 2019 news editor, fall 2018 assistant visual editor and was an SGA beat reporter.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments