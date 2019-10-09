What we know: Greek houses on campus took precautions due to an alleged threat in the area

10:44 p.m.: According to multiple sources on campus, portions of South Greek were locked down Wednesday night.
10:50 p.m.: A university spokesperson stated Norman PD responded to the call of a possible gunman on campus, and that the man is being questioned currently by Norman PD, and no weapon was found.
11:16 p.m.: Captain Jamie Shattuck of Norman PD said NPD had gotten a call about a suspicious person but were unable to find him. Shattuck said OUPD found the man and confirmed he was unarmed, and that OUPD officers "resolved the issue with him at OUPD."
Ashley Adair, a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority, said their house was not on an official lockdown but was taking extra precautions due to reports from Tri Delta and Pi Phi of a “possible gun threat.”
“Word traveled, so everyone was just like ‘OK, maybe we should keep our doors locked,’” Adair said. “It’s not anything official.”
In a screenshot of a GroupMe message obtained by The Daily, Alpha Omicron Pi president Emily Black told members there was “an armed shooter” in South Greek, and they are just taking precautions but “many of the president(s) have chosen to put their houses on lockdown.” The Daily has not been able to confirm any rumors of a gunman on campus, and no OU alert was sent out.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
