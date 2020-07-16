Soonerthon renames itself OU Dance Marathon in step to create ‘inclusive and respectful organization’

OU’s long-standing philanthropic dance marathon, Soonerthon, will now be called the University of Oklahoma Dance Marathon.
The event was originally named OU Dance Marathon when it was founded in 1996 by the OU Interfraternity and Panhellenic councils, but it was then called Soonerthon after it transitioned to the control of the Campus Activities Council, according to the organization’s website. It is the largest student-led philanthropy at OU and is considered one of the top 15 dance marathons in the country.
According to a Thursday afternoon Dance Marathon Twitter post, as the organization enters its 25th year at OU, it is “imperative” to acknowledge and assess the state’s history and culture. As “the first of many steps” toward becoming more inclusive and accessible, the group has rebranded, removing the word “Sooner” from its name.
We can’t wait for this next chapter of OUDM and we look forward to continuing to strive towards an inclusive and memorable environment for everyone involved in this movement! pic.twitter.com/OJzTHazUEW— University of Oklahoma Dance Marathon (@CAC_OUDM) July 16, 2020
Both “Boomer” and “Sooner” are words originally used to describe settlers in the Land Run of 1889, which facilitated the theft of tribal land.
In recent years, multiple student groups on campus have transitioned away from the use of the terms, including LGBTQ Ally — once called Sooner Ally — and Crimson Leadership Association — once called Sooner Freshman Council.
“We feel this step is necessary for creating an inclusive and respectful organization that honors the Indigenous peoples of Oklahoma,” the organization’s post read. “This change, along with more to come, will help ensure that every student, participant and donor has the opportunity to participate in a welcoming environment and rewarding experience with University of Oklahoma Dance Marathon.”
The group will continue to look within itself for opportunities for improvement and change, according to the post.
“We are excited to move forward into our next chapter as we remain committed to creating a better future for kids and families across Oklahoma,” the post read.
