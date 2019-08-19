You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
alert

Presidential candidate Cory Booker scheduled to visit OU next week

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Cory Booker

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker. The Democratic presidential candidate is scheduled to visit OU next week. 

 via Cory Booker Senate website

The College Democrats of Oklahoma scheduled Democratic presidential candidate and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker to visit OU next week, following Beto O’Rourke’s visit to campus Monday. 

Tasneem Al-Michael, president of the College Democrats of Oklahoma, said Booker is scheduled to visit next Thursday, Aug. 29. The organization is planning a block party on Campus Corner from 4–8 p.m. However, Al-Michael said the details are still “up in the air.” 

“Hopefully Cory will be either addressing the crowd and getting to know some Normanites from between 5:15 and 6,” Al-Michael said. 

The volume constraints during the O’Rourke rally was behind the decision to host a block party, so that the whole community can meet Booker, Al-Michael said.

Destinee Dickson, the crew recruiter for OU’s Black Emergency Response Team, said BERT met up with O’Rourke on Monday because he wanted to meet the students who organized the Rally to Stop Racism in March. 

Dickson said BERT spoke with O’Rourke about concerns of racism at OU and nationally, and the group plans to meet up with Booker when he comes to OU to discuss the same issues.

“I think we definitely will hop on and try to be able to explain our concerns as people of color as a student organization,” Dickson said. “(We will discuss) what we are struggling with here at OU, as well as concerns that pertain to all students on the national lens and scale.”

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments