Presidential candidate Cory Booker scheduled to visit OU next week

The College Democrats of Oklahoma scheduled Democratic presidential candidate and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker to visit OU next week, following Beto O’Rourke’s visit to campus Monday.
Tasneem Al-Michael, president of the College Democrats of Oklahoma, said Booker is scheduled to visit next Thursday, Aug. 29. The organization is planning a block party on Campus Corner from 4–8 p.m. However, Al-Michael said the details are still “up in the air.”
“Hopefully Cory will be either addressing the crowd and getting to know some Normanites from between 5:15 and 6,” Al-Michael said.
The volume constraints during the O’Rourke rally was behind the decision to host a block party, so that the whole community can meet Booker, Al-Michael said.
Destinee Dickson, the crew recruiter for OU’s Black Emergency Response Team, said BERT met up with O’Rourke on Monday because he wanted to meet the students who organized the Rally to Stop Racism in March.
Dickson said BERT spoke with O’Rourke about concerns of racism at OU and nationally, and the group plans to meet up with Booker when he comes to OU to discuss the same issues.
“I think we definitely will hop on and try to be able to explain our concerns as people of color as a student organization,” Dickson said. “(We will discuss) what we are struggling with here at OU, as well as concerns that pertain to all students on the national lens and scale.”
