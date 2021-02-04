You are the owner of this article.
OU student present at Capitol riot temporarily suspended from Crimson Sweethearts

OU flag (copy)

An OU flag in front of the Bizzell Memorial Library on July 8, 2020.

 Trey Young/The Daily

A member was placed under temporary suspension from OU Crimson Sweethearts, a philanthropy organization for women, after leadership discovered the member was present in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The member was not named in the organization's social media announcement, wherein the organization stated its support of First Amendment rights but denounced political violence.

“We support the First Amendment right to assemble and protest. In addition to that, we as an organization recognize the Constitution as a document that is exceedingly vital to our country’s well being,” the organization wrote in an Instagram statement. “Our organization takes this incident very seriously and are taking the necessary steps to handle the situation in the best way possible.”

The statement reads the organization supports people “of all political backgrounds” but denounces “hatred and violence of any kind.”

“We strive to create an environment that is inclusive to all races, ethnicities, religions, genders, sexual orientations, and all other identities on our campus,” the statement read.

The Daily has reached out to the organization and this article will be updated as more information is made available.

Blake Douglas joined the OU Daily news desk in October 2018, and is currently the news managing editor. Previously, Blake has served as an intern reporter, senior news reporter and summer news editor.

