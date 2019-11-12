OU Student Life offers support for students on day of Supreme Court's DACA hearings

Support will be available in OU’s Oklahoma Memorial Union for students impacted by a Supreme Court case considering Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.
OU Student Life tweeted that the event will be held in the Union’s Traditions Room from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The DACA case will be going to the Supreme Court today. @OUStudentLife has reserved the Traditions Room in the Union from 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM for students impacted by DACA to go to receive support. pic.twitter.com/JrQAFsK6cr— OU Counseling Center (@OU_Counseling) November 12, 2019
Last week, a walkout was held in support of DACA ahead of the case, which considers DACA’s implementation and whether President Donald Trump’s administration has the power to end the Obama-era initiative that allows some undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children to be protected from deportation and eligible for renewable two-year work permits.
More than 100 people marched in the walkout on OU’s campus as part of the “Home is Here” campaign.
The Supreme Court began hearings on the case at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
