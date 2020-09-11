You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU Police Department name new OU Chief of Police pending Board of Regents' approval

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OUPD (copy)

OUPD responds to an incident on the South Oval Feb. 8.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

On Friday, the OU Police Department expanded former HSC Chief of Police Nate Tarver’s position to include the duties of Associate Vice President, where he will serve as Chief of Police across all three OU campuses. 

According to an OUPD press release, Tarver — a Tulsa native, OU broadcast journalism graduate and University of Central Oklahoma criminal justice graduate — has 40 years of law enforcement experience. Tarver has served as Chief of Police at the OU Health Sciences Center since 2017, and since 1979 has held positions with the Moore Police Department, the Oklahoma City Police Department and the HSC team. 

Tarver was among the first responders who worked during high-profile incidents such as the Oklahoma City bombing and the tornado outbreaks which impacted the Oklahoma City metro area in 1999 and 2013, according to the release. Tarver was inducted into the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Hall of Fame in 2019. 

With this expanded role, Tarver will divide his time between the three OUPD locations on the Norman, Health Sciences Center and Tulsa campuses, according to the release. Officials Kent Ray, Terry Schofield and Walt Evans will each report to Chief Tarver from their OUPD locations. 

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments