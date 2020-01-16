OU partners with Peruvian university to study climate change, health in $9 million research collaboration

OU announced on Tuesday a $9 million research collaboration with a Peruvian university, bringing together a diverse group of academic faculty to study climate and health.
The partnership is with Universidad Nacional de San Agustín, one of Peru’s largest and oldest public research universities, according to a press release.
Interim OU President Joseph Harroz said in the release he is optimistic about the possibilities of the new initiative.
“We are proud to enter into a partnership with the Universidad Nacional de San Agustín de Arequipa in Peru that will bring OU research know-how to create long-lasting research capacity at UNSA, and will help tackle some of the most daunting challenges faced by the population of the region of Arequipa, Peru and Latin America,” Harroz said in the release.
The main focuses of the research are the impact of climate change on Peru’s Arequipa region, the relationship between socioeconomic drivers and disease, and how to elevate diagnostics and treatments with the use of artificial intelligence, according to the release.
Tomás Díaz de la Rubia, OU’s vice president for research and partnerships, has recently contributed research to Peru’s Arequipa region and beyond, according to the release.
Díaz de la Rubia said in the release that he hopes the diversified array of scholastic minds from different fields will broaden and deepen the scope of the research, and help OU faculty and students better understand issues in Oklahoma from what they learn.
“By bringing faculty at OU and UNSA to work together in transdisciplinary teams from all relevant academic disciplines — from atmospheric sciences to the social sciences and the humanities, to the biomedical sciences — the work under this program will lead to science-based recommendations for local policy makers, and will undoubtedly have a very direct and significant impact on the people of the region,” Díaz de la Rubia said in the release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.