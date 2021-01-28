OU names alumna new dean of libraries

OU named a new dean of libraries, according to a university press release.
Denise Stephens, an OU alumna and former OU libraries employee, was named dean of libraries Jan. 20, and upon the approval of OU’s Board of Regents, will begin May 24, according to the release.
“We are delighted to welcome Denise Stephens back to the University of Oklahoma,” President Joseph Harroz said in the release. “Her vast experience in organizational development, planning and inter-organizational collaboration will ensure our libraries system continues its forward momentum in transforming and building programs and solutions that align with the larger goals of the university. We are confident that her deep knowledge and enthusiasm will drive OU Libraries to even greater heights.”
Stephens received her bachelor’s degree in political science at OU, then received her master's in library and information studies, also from OU. Stephens went on to work for Washington University in St. Louis, where she served as the vice provost and the university librarian.
“Through her time working in academic libraries across the country, Denise Stephens has gained unique insight into the opportunities and challenges facing the higher education library system,” Interim Provost Jill Irvine said in the release. “She has a proven leadership record of overseeing large expansion and renovation projects, delivering innovative solutions to serve a diverse and evolving scholar community, and launching collaborative initiatives to promote academic success. I have no doubt she will do great things for OU Libraries.”
