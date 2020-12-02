You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU Libraries adds browser extension to simplify access to library resources regardless of physical location

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Bizzell Memorial Library

The Bizzell Memorial Library amid snow and ice Oct. 27.

 Trey Young/The Daily

OU Libraries launched a new browser extension called Lean Library, allowing students, staff and faculty to streamline OU Library resources between search engines.

Lean Library will direct users to OU Libraries’ e-resources if an online journal or other academic source requires a payment and the library has access to that content, OU Student Success and Engagement Librarian Magen Bednar said. Lean Library will prompt you to input your OU credentials and it will grant you access to the material.

”If the library doesn’t have access to it, it will also connect you to our automated form that you can submit, and we will find a library somewhere out in the world that does have access to it,” Bednar said. 

Before COVID-19, websites and journals could recognize a user from OU based on their on-campus IP address, Chief Technology Officer and Senior Director of Digital Innovation and Development Twila Smith said. COVID-19 has made research from off-campus more common, but websites won’t recognize the user’s personal IP address as an OU community member, denying them access.

“With Lean Library, you just log in once and then that publisher knows that you’re from OU, and that gives you all the access you’re supposed to have,” Smith said. 

Bednar said the primary goal is to make researching at OU easier and more streamlined.

“It just kind of makes the research process a little bit more streamlined, and it bridges that gap between where they prefer to research and the resources that the library has access to,” Bednar said. 

Lean Library can be downloaded on the OU Libraries website

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments