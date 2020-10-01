You are the owner of this article.
OU hosts Tulsa Race Massacre commemorative exhibit

Tulsa Race Massacre

The Tulsa Race Massacre exhibit in the Bizzell Memorial Library on Oct. 1.

 Kyle Halley/The Daily

The OU Bizzell Memorial Library is hosting an exhibit on the Tulsa Race Massacre called “From Tragedy to Triumph: Race Massacre Survivor Stories.” 

Karlos K. Hill, associate professor and chair of the Clara Luper Department of African and African-American studies, curated the exhibit along with Mechelle Brown, program director of the Greenwood Cultural Center in Tulsa. 

“The exhibit is a centerpiece of the University of Oklahoma’s year-long commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre,” Hill said in a video describing the exhibit. 

In May of 1921, the Greenwood district of Tulsa, a wealthy Black neighborhood nicknamed Black Wall Street, was attacked and destroyed by mobs of white citizens. The official death toll was marked at 36, though experts believe it was closer to 300, and the district was left to rebuild from scratch. 

“From Tragedy to Triumph: Race Massacre Survivor Stories” includes photographs, eyewitness accounts from survivors and videos from the years after the massacre. 

“The exhibit is not simply a story of death and destruction, but also a story of courage and resilience,” Hill said in the video. 

The Race Massacre Survivors Stories Curator video includes interviews, additional information and a preview of the exhibit. 

