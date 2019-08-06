You are the owner of this article.
OU holds diversity and inclusion meeting, prepares to implement new phase of plan

University and student leaders met Monday to discuss the university's diversity and inclusion plan.

 Photo courtesy The University of Oklahoma's Twitter account

University and student leadership met Monday to discuss implementation of OU's diversity and inclusion plan and released details for phase two of the plan, according to a tweet from the university.

The diversity and inclusion plan includes five main institutional goals:

1. Cultivate an inclusive campus climate.

2. Improve recruitment, hiring and retention of faculty and staff from historically underrepresented groups in support of the Affirmative Action Plans.

3. Improve recruitment and retention of undergraduate and graduate students from historically underrepresented groups.

4. Create an enhanced learning environment based on diversity and inclusion.

5. Strengthen institutional shared infrastructure to achieve diversity goals.

According to the plan, those goals are aimed at enabling the following outcomes:

1. A supportive environment that fosters inclusion, belonging and satisfaction.

2. Enhanced recruitment, hiring and retention of diverse staff and faculty.

3. Increased undergraduate and graduate admissions, transition and successful degree completion of historically underrepresented groups.

4. Engagement in learning opportunities that promote diversity and inclusion.

5. Demonstrated shared university support for diversity and inclusion work.

6. Utilization of data to inform diversity work.

7. Internal and external funding sources for diversity work.

The plan further details intended action steps, outcomes and groups involved in implementing the plan as well.

Some details specific to phase two include establishing and communicating diversity and inclusion as a high priority for the university; building the capacity of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion; strengthening university infrastructure for diversity, equity and inclusion efforts; and beginning surveys on campus climate.

Phase one of the diversity and inclusion plan was announced in March under former OU President James Gallogly. The university community experienced four racist incidents in the spring, two of which involved OU students.

Interim OU President Joseph Harroz, who began as president following Gallogly's retirement in May, has said getting diversity and inclusion right is his top priority.

View the plan in its entirety here.

Scott Kirker is a letters and Spanish senior and summer editor-in-chief of The Daily. Previously he worked as a news reporter covering research and administrative searches.

