OU College of Law boasts high passage rate on July 2020 bar exam

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
College of Law (copy)

The College of Law Oct. 7.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

The OU College of Law issued a press release on Sept. 11 announcing its students’ “strong pass rate” for the Oklahoma Bar Exam. 

The Oklahoma Board of Bar Examiners released the complete results of the July 2020 bar exam last Friday, according to the release. Of 91 OU students who took the exam, 85 passed — a passage rate of 93 percent. The institution with the next highest passage rate in the state was the Oklahoma City University School of Law, with a passage rate of 77 percent among 93 students taking the exam.

OU Law Interim Dean Katheleen Guzman said in the press release “the result owes to the resilience and hard work undertaken by OU Law students and the exceptional teaching and support provided by its faculty and staff.”

“Given the challenges that those who sat for this summer’s bar examination faced, these students’ success is a testament to their exceptional hard work, preparation, and the strong academic foundation our students earn from their law school education,” Guzman said in the press release, “I am incredibly proud for them and their success, which stems from dedication and investment in our mission and our students.” 

