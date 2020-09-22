You are the owner of this article.
OU College of Dentistry: Women graduates outnumber men, say they feel prepared for careers

OU Medicine

The OU Medical Center.

 via University of Oklahoma

For the first time since the founding of the University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry, the graduating class of 2020 included more female graduates than male graduates earning their doctoral degrees in dental surgery. 

According to a press release from OU Medicine, 32 of the 62 graduates are women. Kevin L. Haney, an assistant dean in the OU College of Dentistry, said the school implemented recent efforts to increase the declining number of students pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics—especially in women. Haney said he regards the historical class of 2020 as proof of the success of these efforts. 

The class of 2020 was “well-represented” by graduates like Amanda Akkari with her nationally recognized research, “Opioid Prescribing Patterns among Oklahoma Dentists: A Survey,” according to the release.

“I could have no better or more solid foundation for a successful dentistry practice than the comprehensive education I received at the OU College of Dentistry,” Akkari said in the release.

According to the Oklahoma Dental Association Journal’s July/August 2019 edition, her work received second place at the 2019 Scientific Day, before being presented at the Hinman Student Research Symposium. Akkari said she attributes her academic success and recognition to the College of Dentistry. 

Following the class of 2020’s significant accomplishments, graduates Ashley Long and Kaylee Speer sit as the president and vice president, respectively, of the newly-founded student chapter of the American Association of Women Dentists at the college of dentistry. According to the release, both Long and Speer said the College of Dentistry’s exceptional education is responsible for their accomplishments. 

Long said she appreciates Mary Martin, adviser of the new student chapter, for her knowledge and guidance in order to establish an AAWD chapter at OU. According to the release, Martin is a previous president of AAWD and holds the 2017 Dental Alumnus of the Year award. 

Expressing her gratitude for the College of Dentistry, Long said her experience at OU’s College of Dentistry fully equipped her for her career.

“By the time I graduated, I had interacted with many patients, performed dozens of procedures, and felt truly prepared for private practice,” Long said in the release. “That doesn’t happen everywhere.”

